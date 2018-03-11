The magnificent rise of Patrik Laine – a special photo from family home reveals his admiration for Alex Ovechkin

Pekka Aalto Aamulehti, Tampere

The race is on! Patrik Laine is fighting to become the best goalscorer in NHL this season, only second in players' career. It's a big thing in Finland and especially in his home town Tampere.

So there will be many tired Finns on Tuesday morning going to school and work. The clash between Washington ja Winnipeg starts at 1 am. on Tuesday Finnish time but this is a game you don't want to miss.

Everybody knows Alexander Ovechkin has been the number one idol for Laine. And probably still is. Now those two are the leading goalscorers in the league with 40 goals.

Newspaper Aamulehti got an chance to visit Laine at his home in December 2015 when he was playing his first season in Tappara men's team and preparing for World Juniors.

–I've been watching Ovechkin and how he shoots the puck for a long time. I try to copy some things from his style which I can use, Laine told Aamulehti while sitting on his bed.

At that time he was already a topic in Finnish league as well as Jesse Puljujärvi and Sebastian Aho who played in Oulun Kärpät. At World Juniors those three led Finland to gold.

Laine was living with his family in Hatanpää some two kilometres from city center. There was a poster of Ovechkin on the wall.

A lot has happened to Laine since then. He won the Finnish championship with Tappara tallying ten goals in the playoffs. Some of the goals were out of this world and he became the number one star in the league. And he was only turning 18 during playoffs.

The breakthrough season ended with Finnish national team in Moscow where Canada stopped him to win third gold medal of the season.

But he had made his mark.

