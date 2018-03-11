NHL

The magnificent rise of Patrik Laine – a special photo from family home reveals his admiration for Alex Ovechkin

Newspaper Aamulehti followed the Finnish star closely already on his breakthrough season 2015–16. Aamulehti got even a chance to visit his home in Tampere.

Mika Kanerva
The magnificent rise of Patrik Laine – a special photo from family home reveals his admiration for Alex Ovechkin

Patrik Laine won the Finnish league with Tappara in April 2016. He was a key player and got the Jari Kurri award being the best player in playoffs.
Pekka AaltoAamulehti, Tampere

The race is on! Patrik Laine is fighting to become the best goalscorer in NHL this season, only second in players' career. It's a big thing in Finland and especially in his home town Tampere.

So there will be many tired Finns on Tuesday morning going to school and work. The clash between Washington ja Winnipeg starts at 1 am. on Tuesday Finnish time but this is a game you don't want to miss.

Everybody knows Alexander Ovechkin has been the number one idol for Laine. And probably still is. Now those two are the leading goalscorers in the league with 40 goals.

Newspaper Aamulehti got an chance to visit Laine at his home in December 2015 when he was playing his first season in Tappara men's team and preparing for World Juniors.

–I've been watching Ovechkin and how he shoots the puck for a long time. I try to copy some things from his style which I can use, Laine told Aamulehti while sitting on his bed.

At that time he was already a topic in Finnish league as well as Jesse Puljujärvi and Sebastian Aho who played in Oulun Kärpät. At World Juniors those three led Finland to gold.

Laine was living with his family in Hatanpää some two kilometres from city center. There was a poster of Ovechkin on the wall.

A lot has happened to Laine since then. He won the Finnish championship with Tappara tallying ten goals in the playoffs. Some of the goals were out of this world and he became the number one star in the league. And he was only turning 18 during playoffs.

The breakthrough season ended with Finnish national team in Moscow where Canada stopped him to win third gold medal of the season.

But he had made his mark.

Jukka Vuokola
Laine played six league games in 2014–15 season. Here he is going to Tappara locker room to start next season in August 2015.
Jukka Ritola
Laine used number 29 also in Tappara. In locker room he got a seat next to captain Jukka Peltola.
Jukka Ritola
Newspaper Aamulehti visited the home of Laine family in December 2015. He was keen on video games already.
Jukka Ritola
Laine had some photos and posters on his wall living in Hatanpää Tampere.
Jukka Ritola
One of the most important posters was of Alexander Ovechkin who has been his idol for years.
Ossi Ahola
In World Juniors early 2016 Laine led Finland to gold medal whit Sebastian Aho and Jesse Puljujärvi.
Ossi Ahola
Laine-mania was growing amongst Tappara-fans during season 2015–16.
Konsta Leppänen
Aamulehti baked a special cake to Laine, when he had his 18th birthday on 19.4.2016.
Timo Marttila
Soon after his birthday Laine got a driving licence.
Mika Kanerva
Tappara had three silver medals in a row before Laine and the team won the Finnish championship.
Mika Kanerva
Girlfriend Sanna-Mari kissed him after the last final. Back then Laine didn't have same kind of beard than now!
Timo Marttila
Laine was close becaming a World Champion also in men's tournament but in the final Team Canada was stronger.

