What to do in Tampere? Finnish ice hockey legend Timo Jutila gives three great tips

Learn what are the must-see places every ice hockey fan should experience in Tampere.

Aamulehti

The IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship has filled Tampere with tourists from competing countries.

We asked ice hockey legend and world champion Timo Jutila what every hockey tourist should do in Tampere.

Timo ”Juti” Jutila, from Tampere, was the captain of Finnish ice hockey team when Finland won it’s first World Championship in 1995.

Watch Juti’s tips from the video above or read them below!

1. Hakametsä Ice Rink and the Finnish Hockey Museum

Hakametsä Ice Rink was built in 1965.

The first World Championships in Tampere were played at the Hakametsä Ice Rink. The stadium itself was completed just before the games in March 1965.

Hakametsä was also the venue for some World Championship games in 1982, 1991, 1997 and 2003.

The traditional ice rink has been the second home for many Finnish ice hockey legends, as it served as the home arena for both local teams Ilves and Tappara until last year, when the Nokia Arena was opened.

“You have to see it, even from the outside. Then visit the Hockey Museum,” Jutila says.

The biggest renovations of the hall took place in 1981, 1990, 2001 and 2002. Initially, it accommodated about 10,000 spectators, and now more than 7,000.

The address: Keltinkatu 2, Tampere.

The Finnish Hockey Museum is located in Vapriikki Museum Center. A new exhibition The Flaming Lion – The Look of Home Games 1965–2022 has been compiled in honor of the World Championships.

The address of the museum: Alaverstaanraitti 5, Tampere.

Additional tip: The photo exhibition Puck Moments in Finland is open to public in the lobby of Tampere Hall near Nokia Arena from May 13 to June 14 . Open: Tue–Wed 9–17, Thu–Fri 9–19 and Sat–Sun 10–17. Address: Yliopistonkatu 55, Tampere.

2. Särkänniemi amusement park

Särkäniemi amument park is on the shore of Lake Näsijärvi.

Särkänniemi is an amusement park on the shore of Lake Näsijärvi in ​​Tampere. It was opened in May 1975.

The park has been renovated over the years, and especially in recent years investments have also been made on the restaurants.

In addition to the traditional amusement park equipment, the Näsinneula observation tower, an Aquarium and the Doghill Fairytale Farm (petting zoo) are located in the area.

In addition to a ticket, you need a reservation for the amusement park area.

According to Jutila, it is the best amusement park in Finland.

"That’s where even adults feel like children."

Address: Laiturikatu 1, Tampere.

3. Tampere Market Hall (Kauppahalli)

Tampere Market Hall is the place to be in the early mornings, says Timo Jutila.

Tampere Market Hall is a legendary place in the city centre. "There's an old-time atmosphere. You're inside, but you feel a bit like in a market square."

The building is more than a hundred years old. It was designed by Hjalmar Åberg. Tampere Market Hall has more than 30 merchants serving everything from fish to shoes and vegetables to pastry.

”You should go there early, as soon it opens, and enjoy morning coffee there”, Jutila says.

The shopping hall has entrances from two different streets. Accordingly, the address is either Hämeenkatu 19 or Hallituskatu 10.